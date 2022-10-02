Foudy (shoulder) will suit up for Monday's preseason tilt with Carolina, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

Foudy has been dealing with a shoulder injury throughout camp and he'll make his preseason debut Monday. The 22-year-old forward appeared in only one NHL game last season and he tallied 19 points in 29 contests with AHL Cleveland. He should fill a similar role with the organization this season.

More News