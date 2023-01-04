Foudy hasn't recorded a point in 16 straight NHL games, including Tuesday's 4-0 loss to the Senators.

The 22-year-old has spotted in and out of the Columbus lineup this season but hasn't escaped a bottom-six role, and over a point drought that extends back to early November, Foudy has a minus-11 rating along with four PIM, seven blocked shots, 10 shots on net and 22 hits. The 18th overall pick in the 2018 NHL Draft may need a change of scenery to get a chance to really establish himself as a regular contributor at the NHL level.