Foudy was recalled from AHL Cleveland to the taxi squad Sunday, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.
Foudy has recorded four points in as many AHL games this season, so he's received a promotion accordingly. The 21-year-old will need to be promoted from the taxi squad before playing his next NHL game, but it appears he'll travel with the team for the rest of its road trip, which ends April 4 in Florida.
