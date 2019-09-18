Foudy will be sidelined 4-6 weeks due to an upper-body injury suffered in the Blue Jackets' prospect tournament, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

Foudy has already linked up with his junior club OHL London where he will work on his recovery, but will technically remain on the books for Columbus until he is cleared to play, at which point he will be officially reassigned. In 62 games with the Knights last year, the 19-year-old notched 36 goals and 32 assists and should be able to put up similar numbers this year despite missing time.