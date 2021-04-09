site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Blue Jackets' Liam Foudy: Sent to AHL affiliate
By
RotoWire Staff
Apr 9, 2021
at
12:27 pm ET 1 min read
Foudy was reassigned to AHL Cleveland on Friday.
Foudy has appeared in six straight games with the
Blue Jackets, so he could be back with the big club in the near future. The 21-year-old rookie has notched three assists in 18 NHL contests this season. More News
