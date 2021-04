Foudy was assigned to the taxi squad Monday.

The Blue Jackets have been mixing up their lines lately as they try to break out of a slump. Foudy's move to the taxi squad could just be a paper move, but it may also be a sign that he's coming out of the lineup for Tuesday's home game versus the Lightning. The 2018 first-round pick (18th overall) has produced just three assists across 16 NHL games this year.