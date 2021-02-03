Foudy was reassigned to Columbus' taxi squad Wednesday, per TSN.
Riley Nash (personal) is expected to return to action Thursday against Dallas, so Foudy will shift to the taxi squad for now. He's picked up three assists in 11 games this campaign.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Liam Foudy: Back to active roster•
-
Blue Jackets' Liam Foudy: Shifts to taxi squad•
-
Blue Jackets' Liam Foudy: Credited with assist•
-
Blue Jackets' Liam Foudy: Nets first NHL goal•
-
Blue Jackets' Liam Foudy: Joining team for postseason•
-
Blue Jackets' Liam Foudy: On heater when season suspended•