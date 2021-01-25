Foudy was sent to the taxi squad Sunday according to TSN's transactions list.
This is likely just a paper move as Foudy has suited up for all six games this season, tallying two assists and 11 shots on goal. If for some reason he doesn't return for Tuesday's game against Florida, expect Emil Bemstrom to take his place.
