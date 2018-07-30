Blue Jackets' Liam Foudy: Signs entry-level deal

Foudy signed his entry-level contract with Columbus on Monday, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic Cleveland reports.

The first-round draft pick of the Blue Jackets is now officially part of the squad ahead of the 2018-19 season after signing his contract Monday. Although it is unclear what position he will play, his athleticism is what drew Columbus to him towards the middle of the first draft and he figures to one day make contributions to the offense using that athleticism and his top-level skating abilities.