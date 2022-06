Foudy signed a two-year contract extension with the Blue Jackets on Friday. The first year of the extension is a two-way deal, whereas the second year of the extension is a one-way deal.

Foudy spent the majority of the 2021-22 campaign in the minors, picking up seven goals and 19 points through 29 appearances with AHL Cleveland. The 2018 first-round pick will likely spend most of the 2022-23 season in the minors, but he could have a larger role with the big club in 2023-24.