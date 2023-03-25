Foudy scored his sixth goal of the season in Friday's 5-4 overtime win over the Islanders.

The Blue Jackets' rapidly thinning forward ranks have pushed Foudy up into a top-six role, but the 2018 first-round pick has also earned the assignment with his recent play as he has four goals and six points over the last eight games. Columbus has nothing to play for but the future, and a strong finish to the campaign could put the 23-year-old back in the organization's plans after it seemed like he was on the way out the door. Even so, Foudy still has just 11 points in 51 games on the season with a minus-19 rating, and his fantasy appeal will be limited to very deep leagues despite his heater.