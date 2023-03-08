Foudy scored a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Penguins.
His only other career multi-point performance came back on Oct. 23. Foudy only scored his first career NHL goal Feb. 18, but he's added two more in the eight games since as the 2018 first-round pick begins to show a glimmer of consistency for the first time. The 23-year-old still doesn't seem likely to escape a bottom-six assignment any time soon, however.
