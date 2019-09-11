Foudy picked up an undisclosed injury that will keep him sidelined during training camp, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

Even healthy, Foudy would have been a long shot to break into the 23-man roster this season. The center figures to start the year in the minors, but assuming he avoids a long-term injury, should be atop the list of potential call-ups throughout the 2019-20 campaign.