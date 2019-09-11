Blue Jackets' Liam Foudy: Will miss start of camp
Foudy picked up an undisclosed injury that will keep him sidelined during training camp, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.
Even healthy, Foudy would have been a long shot to break into the 23-man roster this season. The center figures to start the year in the minors, but assuming he avoids a long-term injury, should be atop the list of potential call-ups throughout the 2019-20 campaign.
More News
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.
-
Rookie Fantasy Hockey preview
Jon Litterine recommends which NHL rookies could help your Fantasy team in 2019-20.