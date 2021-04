Foudy will be promoted to Columbus' active roster and play Tuesday versus Detroit.

Foudy is expected to slot into a prominent role for Tuesday's contest, skating with Patrik Laine and Jack Roslovic on the Blue Jackets' second line against the Red Wings. The 2018 first-round pick has only picked up three helpers through 18 top-level appearances this year, but he's been productive in the minors, having racked up 16 points in 11 contests.