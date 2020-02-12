Blue Jackets' Liam Foudy: Will play Thursday
Foudy will be recalled from OHL London and will suit up versus the Sabres on Thursday, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.
Foudy saw 10:23 of ice time in his previous appearance for the Blue Jackets and will now get another look with Cam Atkinson (ankle) facing an extended absence. Until Josh Anderson (shoulder) is cleared to play, Foudy will likely remain with Columbus to help bolster an already thin forward group.
