Del Bel Belluz was assigned to AHL Cleveland on Friday, according to Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers.

Del Bel Belluz picked up a solitary assist in seven NHL games with the Blue Jackets, averaging 9:35 of action as a bottom-six forward. The Blue Jackets recalled Brendan Gaunce in a corresponding move.

