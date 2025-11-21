Blue Jackets' Luca Del Bel Belluz: Back in minors
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Del Bel Belluz was assigned to AHL Cleveland on Friday, according to Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers.
Del Bel Belluz picked up a solitary assist in seven NHL games with the Blue Jackets, averaging 9:35 of action as a bottom-six forward. The Blue Jackets recalled Brendan Gaunce in a corresponding move.
