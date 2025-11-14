Del Bel Belluz notched an assist and three shots on goal in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Oilers.

The helper was Del Bel Belluz's first point in four games this season. He's added five shots on net, five blocked shots and one hit while averaging just 9:58 of ice time. The 22-year-old, a natural center, is playing on the wing currently and will likely have a chance to work his way into true top-six minutes while Boone Jenner (upper body) is out.