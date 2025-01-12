Del Bel Belluz notched an assist in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Blues.
Del Bel Belluz has a goal and two assists over his first two games this season. The 21-year-old looks to have a chance to stick around in the NHL while Sean Monahan (wrist) is sidelined for an unspecified length of time. Del Bel Belluz will likely play in a third-line role with power-play time in the immediate future. He's worth a look in deeper fantasy formats, though he'll be long gone in most dynasty leagues.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Luca Del Bel Belluz: Sets team record•
-
Blue Jackets' Luca Del Bel Belluz: Summoned Wednesday•
-
Blue Jackets' Luca Del Bel Belluz: Returned to Cleveland•
-
Blue Jackets' Luca Del Bel Belluz: Recalled Friday•
-
Blue Jackets' Luca Del Bel Belluz: Scores in debut, then sent down•
-
Blue Jackets' Luca Del Bel Belluz: Summoned from AHL•