Del Bel Belluz registered an assist in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Flyers.

Del Bel Belluz went from the press box to a top-six role, though he still saw just 11:20 of ice time. The 23-year-old center has struggled to find his way in the NHL this year -- the helper was his first point in nine outings. He's added just two shots on net, nine hits, four blocked shots and a minus-2 rating. Del Bel Belluz has some potential, but until he's fully trusted by the Columbus coaching staff, he's best left on the waiver wire in fantasy.