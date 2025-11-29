Del Bel Belluz scored twice and added an assist in AHL Cleveland's 6-4 loss to Hartford on Friday.

Del Bel Belluz seems to have maintained some confidence from his recent NHL stint, earning six points over three games since returning to Cleveland. Overall, he's at five goals and 11 points in 10 appearances for the Monsters. The 22-year-old forward should continue to be in the mix for call-ups whenever the Blue Jackets are impacted by injuries.