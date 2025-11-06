Del Bel Belluz was recalled from AHL Cleveland on Thursday.

Del Bel Belluz has had a solid start to the year in the AHL, racking up three goals and two assists over seven appearances. The Blue Jackets are dealing with several injuries, so Del Bel Belluz will help provide additional depth for the NHL club. He made 15 regular-season appearances for Columbus last year, recording two goals, six assists, 12 blocked shots and four hits while averaging 13:45 of ice time.