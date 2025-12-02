Blue Jackets' Luca Del Bel Belluz: Recalled from AHL
Del Bel Belluz was summoned on an emergency basis from AHL Cleveland on Tuesday.
In a corresponding move, Columbus placed Mathieu Olivier (upper body) on injured reserve. Del Bel Belluz has one assist, six shots on goal and five blocked shots in seven NHL appearances this season. He will provide the Blue Jackets with some forward depth, but it's unclear if he will play against Detroit on Thursday.
