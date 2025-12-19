Del Bel Belluz was called up from AHL Cleveland on Friday, according to Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site.

The Blue Jackets are down a forward as Brendan Gaunce left the team Thursday with his wife expecting a baby. The 22-year-old Del Bel Belluz has played 11 games at the NHL level this season, picking up one assist. He had five goals and eight assists on 14 AHL games before his recall. Del Bel Belluz could join the lineup in Anaheim on Saturday, if Gaunce is unable to return in time.