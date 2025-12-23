Blue Jackets' Luca Del Bel Belluz: Returned to minors
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Del Bel Belluz was reassigned to AHL Cleveland on Tuesday.
Del Bel Belluz was promoted under emergency conditions but with the Jackets off until Sunday's clash with the Islanders, the forward wasn't needed on the NHL roster anymore. Despite the demotion, the 22-year-old Ontario native could be brought back up prior to the clash with New York and fill out a bottom-six role for the club.
