Del Bel Belluz was assigned to AHL Cleveland on Thursday, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

Del Bel Belluz spent just over a week with the NHL club, but he'll head back to the minors after Boone Jenner was activated off injured reserve Thursday. Del Bel Belluz has made 11 appearances for the Blue Jackets to begin the year, logging an assist, 10 blocked shots, two hits and four PIM while averaging 9:04 of ice time. He'll likely be a candidate to be called back up if the Blue Jackets need additional depth at some point.