Blue Jackets' Luca Del Bel Belluz: Sent down by Columbus
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Del Bel Belluz was assigned to AHL Cleveland on Thursday, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.
Del Bel Belluz spent just over a week with the NHL club, but he'll head back to the minors after Boone Jenner was activated off injured reserve Thursday. Del Bel Belluz has made 11 appearances for the Blue Jackets to begin the year, logging an assist, 10 blocked shots, two hits and four PIM while averaging 9:04 of ice time. He'll likely be a candidate to be called back up if the Blue Jackets need additional depth at some point.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Luca Del Bel Belluz: Recalled from AHL•
-
Blue Jackets' Luca Del Bel Belluz: Posts three points in AHL loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Luca Del Bel Belluz: Back in minors•
-
Blue Jackets' Luca Del Bel Belluz: Collects first helper•
-
Blue Jackets' Luca Del Bel Belluz: Recalled by Columbus•
-
Blue Jackets' Luca Del Bel Belluz: Tallies twice for Monsters•