Blue Jackets' Luca Del Bel Belluz: Sent to AHL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Del Bel Belluz was reassigned to AHL Cleveland on Thursday.
Del Bel Belluz had one assist in 14 regular-season NHL games this season, down from two goals and six assists in 15 games in 2024-25. He spent most of the season with the AHL Monsters, generating a team-leading 22 goals and 57 points in 53 appearances.
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