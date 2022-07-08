Del Bel Belluz was selected 44th overall by the Blue Jackets in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

Del Bel Belluz is fresh off a very consistent season for OHL Mississauga which saw him post 30 goals and 76 points in 68 games, in addition to a plus-23 rating. Del Bel Belluz's production in the postseason dipped considerably however, as he managed just four points in ten games. Del Bel Belluz has both the hands and hockey sense to fill a top-six role at the NHL level, but his foot speed is well below average and there are some scouts who feel he will ultimately be forced to move to the wing as a professional. That said; expect Columbus to run Del Bel Belluz out as a pivot until he proves he cannot handle it.