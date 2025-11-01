Del Bel Belluz scored two goals on four shots in AHL Cleveland's 4-3 overtime win over Milwaukee on Friday.

Del Bel Belluz has opened the AHL campaign with five points over six outings. The 21-year-old center put up eight points over 15 games with the Blue Jackets last year, so he's essentially knocking on the door of the NHL. The Blue Jackets have been unusually healthy to begin 2025-26, but Del Bel Belluz figures to be one of the first call-ups when injuries arise in Columbus.