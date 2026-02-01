Del Bel Belluz scored a goal and added two assists in AHL Cleveland's 6-5 overtime win over Belleville on Saturday.

Del Bel Belluz snapped a seven-game goal drought. He has a goal and seven assists over his last five outings. The 22-year-old would likely have to wait for injuries to open a spot in the Blue Jackets' lineup, but with 33 points in 30 appearances, he's been plenty productive at the AHL level.