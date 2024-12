Marrelli agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract with Columbus on Wednesday.

Marrelli is off to a strong start to the 2024-25 campaign with OHL Oshawa, racking up 14 goals and 26 helpers in 30 contests. Selected by the Jackets in the third round of the 2024 NHL Draft, the 19-year-old blueliner will likely make the jump to the professional ranks next season.