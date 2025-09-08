Marrelli will be out of action until mid-December after undergoing offseason shoulder surgery, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports Monday.

Marrelli likely would have been included in the Jackets' upcoming prospect showcase, but he won't be an option due to his shoulder problem. In 67 regular-season tilts for OHL Oshawa last year, the 2024 third-round pick notched 19 goals and 55 helpers before adding a phenomenal 36 points in 21 playoff appearances. While his shoulder injury will limit Marrelli's production this year, he should be expected to make the jump to the professional ranks ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.