Pinelli reached an agreement with the Blue Jackets on Tuesday, signing a three-year, entry-level deal beginning with the 2024-25 season.

Pinelli had a fabulous season in the OHL for the Ottawa 67's in 2023-24, registering 48 goals and 34 assists in 68 games. At this point it isn't clear if Pinelli will return to the OHL for one final season or make the jump to the AHL in 2024-25.