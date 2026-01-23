Pinelli logged three assists in AHL Cleveland's 7-6 overtime win over Chicago on Thursday.

Pinelli has gone 11 games without a goal but has earned seven helpers over his last seven outings. The 20-year-old forward is up to nine goals, 18 helpers, 82 shots on net, 30 PIM and an even plus-minus rating over 34 appearances this season. He got a taste of NHL action earlier in 2025-26, but the Blue Jackets will likely be happy to let him continue developing in the AHL for at least the rest of this season.