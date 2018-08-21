Blue Jackets' Lukas Sedlak: Entering training camp healthy
Sedlak, who sustained a head injury last March, is now healthy, The Columbus Dispatch reports.
Sedlak was struck behind his ear with the puck while facing the Panthers last March and it cost him the final 13 games, including the first-round playoff series against the Capitals. The 25-year-old forward has accumulated just 11 goals and 10 helpers over 115 career contests, as the Czech pivot is more defense-oriented.
