Blue Jackets' Lukas Sedlak: Gets physical against Sens
Sedlak recorded a team-high four hits in Monday's win over the Senators.
He also added two PIM, two blocked shots and a shot on net. The checking forward had been a healthy scratch the prior five games, but with Nick Foligno away from the team due to a family matter, Sedlak got back into the lineup and took his pent-up frustrations out on Ottawa. The 25-year-old only has three points (one goal, two assists) through 26 games, so even if he does avoid the press box going forward, he's not much of a fantasy asset.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Lukas Sedlak: Grabs first point of season•
-
Blue Jackets' Lukas Sedlak: Entering training camp healthy•
-
Blue Jackets' Lukas Sedlak: No timeline to return•
-
Blue Jackets' Lukas Sedlak: Out indefinitely after being struck by puck•
-
Blue Jackets' Lukas Sedlak: Healthy scratch Tuesday•
-
Blue Jackets' Lukas Sedlak: Point drought continues Tuesday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...