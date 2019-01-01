Sedlak recorded a team-high four hits in Monday's win over the Senators.

He also added two PIM, two blocked shots and a shot on net. The checking forward had been a healthy scratch the prior five games, but with Nick Foligno away from the team due to a family matter, Sedlak got back into the lineup and took his pent-up frustrations out on Ottawa. The 25-year-old only has three points (one goal, two assists) through 26 games, so even if he does avoid the press box going forward, he's not much of a fantasy asset.