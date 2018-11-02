Blue Jackets' Lukas Sedlak: Grabs first point of season
Sedlak manufactured an assist during Thursday's 4-1 win over San Jose.
Sedlak earned his first point of the year by providing a helper during Thursday's win over the Sharks. Sedlak is not an option for fantasy. as he's deployed in a bottom-six role with no power-play time.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Lukas Sedlak: Entering training camp healthy•
-
Blue Jackets' Lukas Sedlak: No timeline to return•
-
Blue Jackets' Lukas Sedlak: Out indefinitely after being struck by puck•
-
Blue Jackets' Lukas Sedlak: Healthy scratch Tuesday•
-
Blue Jackets' Lukas Sedlak: Point drought continues Tuesday•
-
Blue Jackets' Lukas Sedlak: Two helpers in Tuesday's win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 6
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...