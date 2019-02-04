Blue Jackets' Lukas Sedlak: Healthy scratch against Blues
Sedlak was a healthy scratch for Saturday's loss to the Blues.
He had just one point (a goal) in his prior 12 games with a minus-2 rating, so it's not a surprise that coach John Tortorella elected to give veteran faceoff specialist Mark Letestu a look on the fourth line in Sedlak's place. The 25-year-old will have minimal fantasy value even if he does work his way back into the lineup quickly.
