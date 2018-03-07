Sedlak was a healthy scratch for the second straight game Tuesday.

The Blue Jackets bolstered their forward depth by adding Mark Letestu and Thomas Vanek at the trade deadline, and Sedlak has become the odd man out as a result. The 25-year-old has only one point (an assist) in his last 22 games, so he's more than earned his spot in the press box. Injuries or slumps could cause coach John Tortorella to shuffle things around and get Sedlak back in the lineup, but for now it looks like he'll mainly be a spectator as the Jackets push for a playoff spot.