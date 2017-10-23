Blue Jackets' Lukas Sedlak: Injured reserve trip needed
Sedlak (ankle) was injured during practice Monday and will go on injured reserve, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic Cleveland reports.
Sedlak was able to leave the practice under his own power, but will reportedly miss six weeks with his ailment. The 24-year-old was skating well on the fourth line and had already tallied two goals on the season in eight games, and this is certainly unfortunate news for the Czech native. If Sedlak's rehab goes as expected, he should return to the ice in early December.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Lukas Sedlak: Pots empty-netter Friday•
-
Blue Jackets' Lukas Sedlak: Returns to lineup Tuesday•
-
Blue Jackets' Lukas Sedlak: Still not ready•
-
Blue Jackets' Lukas Sedlak: Slated to sit Friday•
-
Blue Jackets' Lukas Sedlak: Resumes skating, status for Game 2 unclear•
-
Blue Jackets' Lukas Sedlak: Considered day-to-day•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...