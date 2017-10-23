Sedlak (ankle) was injured during practice Monday and will go on injured reserve, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic Cleveland reports.

Sedlak was able to leave the practice under his own power, but will reportedly miss six weeks with his ailment. The 24-year-old was skating well on the fourth line and had already tallied two goals on the season in eight games, and this is certainly unfortunate news for the Czech native. If Sedlak's rehab goes as expected, he should return to the ice in early December.