Blue Jackets' Lukas Sedlak: No timeline to return
Sedlak (head) is making strides, but remains out indefinitely, Tom Reed of The Athletic Cleveland reports.
If available, Sedlak likely would have been an option for filling out the lineup after Alexander Wennberg (upper body) was hurt in Game 1. In limited action this year (53 games), the 24-year-old Sedlak garnered four goals, four assists and 50 shots, despite averaging just 9:24 of ice time.
