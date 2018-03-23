Sedlak won't play Saturday and has been ruled out indefinitely after being struck behind the ear by a puck late in the third period of Thursday's win over the Panthers, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic Cleveland reports.

Brandon Dubinsky will move back into the lineup in his place. Sedlak has been in and out of the press box lately even when healthy, seeing action in only three of the Blue Jackets' last 10 games, and his last goal came on Dec. 20, highlighting his minimal fantasy value.