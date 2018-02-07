Sedlak played less than seven minutes in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Capitals, recording two blocked shots.

He hasn't hit the scoresheet in 12 games, and Sedlak's current role on the fourth line isn't going to give him many opportunities to break out of that slump -- he's seen more than 10 minutes of ice time only once in the last seven games. If the Jackets shake up their forward ranks with a deadline deal, the 24-year-old could potentially find himself back in the AHL.