Blue Jackets' Lukas Sedlak: Pots empty-netter Friday
Sedlak scored an empty-net goal to cap Friday's 3-1 win over the Rangers.
His first goal of the season provided a bit of redemption for the fourth-line center, as Sedlak took a minor penalty inside the last three minutes of the game with the Jackets clinging to a 2-1 lead, only to get a breakaway attempt that he made no mistake on after getting sprung from the box. The 24-year-old tallied just seven goals in 62 games as a rookie last season, and his current role won't afford him many more offensive opportunities.
