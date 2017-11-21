Blue Jackets' Lukas Sedlak: Ready to return Wednesday
Sedlak (ankle) will return to Columbus' lineup Wednesday against the Flames, Tom Reed of The Athletic Cleveland reports.
Sedlak has missed the Blue Jackets' last 13 games due to an ankle injury, so he'll likely be eased back into action Wednesday. The 24-year-old forward was only averaging 9:58 of ice time per game before sustaining his injury, so he'll return to a bottom-six role against Calgary.
