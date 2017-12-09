Sedlak recorded a goal, three shots and three hits through just 9:37 of ice time during Friday's 5-3 win over New Jersey.

This was Sedlak's first goal through eight games since returning from an ankle injury, and he has just a single assist during the stretch. Locked into a depth role and averaging only 10:00 of ice time per game for the campaign, the 24-year-old Czech is off the fantasy radar in the majority of settings.