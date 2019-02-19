Blue Jackets' Lukas Sedlak: Spoils Vasilevskiy's shutout bid
Sedlak found twine in Monday's 5-1 loss to the Lightning.
Just when it seemed like Andrei Vasilevskiy would end up skating away with his third straight shutout, Sedlak crashed the crease and went five-hole on the elite tender. The 25-year-old rookie has four goals, two assists and a minus-2 rating through 42 games.
