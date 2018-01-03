Blue Jackets' Lukas Sedlak: Two helpers in Tuesday's win
Sedlak picked up two assists with a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Stars.
The Sedlak-Oliver Bjorkstrand-Matt Calvert line accounted for both of the Jackets' goals, giving the center his first multi-point game of the season. Sedlak has just four goals and seven points in 28 games on the campaign as he typically gets used in a fourth-line checking role, but with Columbus' forward ranks depleted by injuries, the 24-year-old could parlay his extra ice time into some surprising short-term value.
