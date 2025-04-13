Kunin was scratched for the fifth game in a row in Saturday's 7-0 win over the Capitals.

Kunin's point drought is at 25 games, dating back to his time with the Sharks before he was dealt to the Blue Jackets at the trade deadline. He has a minus-4 rating, 17 shots on net, 24 hits and 13 blocked shots in 12 games with Columbus since the trade. The Blue Jackets are healthy at forward and James van Riemsdyk has some momentum since returning to the lineup, which has left Kunin stuck in the press box late in the season.