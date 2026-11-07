Vass notched two assists in the University of New Hampshire's 3-0 win over UMass-Lowell on Friday.

Vass showed limited offense with Boston University in 2025-26, earning three assists over 22 games. His transfer to New Hampshire in the offseason hasn't changed much -- his two helpers Friday were his first points in nine outings this season. The Blue Jackets prospect was rarely a prolific scorer during his developmental years in Farjestad's junior system in Sweden. The best-case scenario for Vass is a third-pairing job in the NHL as a stay-at-home defenseman, given his limited offense.