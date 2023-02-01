Bjork was reassigned to AHL Cleveland on Wednesday.
Although he'll head to the minors for now, it wouldn't be surprising to see Bjork back with the Blue Jackets following the NHL's All-Star break. He's collected 11 points while posting a minus-7 rating through 27 top-level appearances this season.
